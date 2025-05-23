Job Listing Confirms Apple Calendar App Revamp Before WWDC25

Apple has signaled a significant overhaul of its Calendar app through a new job posting. The listing, published April 29, seeks a Senior Software Engineer to join the “Calendar Experience” team. Apple clearly states it is working to “reimagine what a modern calendar can be across Apple’s platforms,” confirming months of speculation about a major redesign.

This move comes more than a year after Apple acquired Mayday Labs, a Canadian startup known for its AI-powered scheduling tools. The Mayday app was shut down shortly after the acquisition, but its core features like smart task suggestions, conflict detection, and calendar optimization are expected to resurface under Apple’s banner.

Apple Intelligence May Power the Overhaul

Apple’s integration of artificial intelligence, referred to internally as Apple Intelligence, is likely to drive the Calendar app’s transformation. Mayday’s standout features included AI-scheduled focus times, automated task blocking, and what it called a “Calendar Shield” to prevent overbooking. These tools align with Apple’s strategy of using AI to simplify everyday tasks without adding complexity.

The job description reinforces this direction, emphasizing the need for engineers skilled in SwiftUI and experienced in building performance-driven apps. Applicants are expected to influence product direction and create solutions for “billions of users,” a clear indication of the scope and scale of the project.

WWDC Reveal Expected

All signs point to a reveal at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off June 9. iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 are expected to include the revamped Calendar. With no major Siri overhaul anticipated this year, smaller but useful AI-driven enhancements like a redesigned Calendar are likely to take center stage.

According to Macworld, contributor Filipe Espósito spotted the listing and tied it directly to the upcoming software updates. MacGeneration also confirmed the Mayday acquisition earlier, linking it to Apple’s broader AI goals.

Apple has yet to make a formal announcement about the new Calendar app, but the job listing leaves little doubt. The company is investing heavily in redesigning one of its core productivity tools, aiming to make your schedule smarter, not busier.