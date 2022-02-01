JOBY Launches Motion Control Devices for Smartphones

JOBY is releasing two motion control devices that work with smartphones. JOBY Spin creates 360-degree shots, while JOBY Swing offers a slider for linear shots. Both are controlled via Bluetooth and the JOBY Motion app.

Motion Control Devices

The Spin is compact and robust, weighing in at just 130g (0.3lb) with a panning payload up to 750g (1.65lb) and tilting payload up to 500g (1.1lb), making it perfect for on-the-go content creation. Working in perfect harmony with JOBY’s ecosystem, the pocket-sized device also comes conveniently bundled with the best-selling GripTight™ PRO phone mount in the Spin Phone Mount Kit for easy setup. Simply pair the Spin with your favorite GorillaPod® or JOBY support, and you’re ready for the ultimate upgrade in smartphone content.

Creators have the option of pairing two Spin units together with the Pan Tilt Bracket to create dual axis timelapses, b-roll, and video shots. The ability to pan and tilt simultaneously further upgrades output, allowing for stunning landscape videos and astrovideography at the press of a button.

This Bluetooth electronic slider works with Apple and Android phones via the dedicated JOBY Motion app and enables content creators to produce moving timelapses and unique videos. Polished, smooth b-roll footage has never been so easy to achieve – or pocketable. Weighing in at only 290g (0.63lb) with a payload up to 600g (1.3lb), the Swing is a travel-friendly powerhouse for video-centric creators.

Designed with seamless integration into the JOBY ecosystem, the Swing pairs perfectly with the BallHead 1K and GripTight ONE phone mount (available kitted in the Swing Phone Mount Kit) and gives 38cm (15in) of travel distance for a serious upgrade to smartphone content.

The Swing mounts via ¼”-20 on GorillaPod or RangePod™ supports and is available fully kitted in the Swing Complete Kit bundle which contains the BallHead 1K, GripTight ONE phone mount, and GorillaPod 3K Stand.

Both of these motion control devices are immediately available to purchase. JOBY Spin is US$89.95 and JOBY Swing is US$129.95.