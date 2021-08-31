On Tuesday, JOBY announced the release of three GripTight MagSafe mount, the perfect accessory for iPhone 12 photographers and videographers. The mount is US$23.97 with different configurations to attach to a wall or a GorillaPod.

GripTight MagSafe Camera Mount

The GripTight Mount for MagSafe comes with a hybrid clamp that works in both vertical and horizontal mode, allowing the user to instantly change from one position to another. It comes with multiple mounting points so that it can be incorporated into a rig with the GorillaPod, as well as allowing the user to include Beamo lights and Wavo mics.

Fast deployment and quick mounting for iPhone 12 and later smartphones with MagSafe

360° phone rotation for both portrait and landscape filming

Works perfectly with the JOBY ecosystem via the 1/4 -20” mounting and the multiple

mounting points on the clamp

While the unit can be instantly paired with the GorillaPod for versatile positioning, it can also be used with the wall mount that allows the user to go hands free – perfect for recipe vlogs or make-up tutorials. It weighs in at just 3.17oz and measures 6.34” x 1.22” x 2.36”, so it won’t take up too much space in any bag.