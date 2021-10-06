JOBY, creator of the popular GorillaPod tripod has released a new product called PodZilla. The PodZilla range is available today on JOBY.com, starting at US$39.95 for a large tripod or medium kit (includes Medium PodZilla + GripTight 360 Phone Mount), and US$49.95 for the large PodZilla kit.

JOBY PodZilla

PodZillas are incredibly versatile, modular and flexible tripods that are specifically designed for new and developing content creators. They’re packed with innovative design features that make them simple yet effective flexible tripods, suitable for use in almost any situation. The functional flex design incorporates an aluminum core that’s tough, strong, and durable, covered in a grippy rubber outer layer for flexibility and easy positioning. Because each leg is fully articulated, creators can create a stable, level platform for recording, even on uneven terrain or in nontraditional settings.

PodZilla Medium

The PodZilla Medium Kit is simple to use, incorporating a ¼-20” locking wheel mount with push-button adjustability. It’s designed to work with compact mirrorless and bridge cameras, and smartphones, thanks to the GripTight 360 Phone Mount included in the PodZilla Medium Kit. The GripTight’s spring-loaded rotation gives users the capability to swap from portrait to landscape format with ease.

Podzilla Large

PodZilla Large measures 2.17 x 2.87 x 12.40 in (as compared to the Medium’s 1.89 x 2.13 x 9.84 in dimensions) and its ¼-20” mount is designed to support loads of up to 5.5lbs. The compact QR plate allows easy attachment of gears and the built-in bubble level allows users to fine-tune the positioning of their device to get a perfectly level surface for more professional looking content. Also available in the kit version, Podzilla Large Kit, featuring the GripTight 360 Phone Mount, can hold lights and mics for a complete vlogging set-up with your phone.