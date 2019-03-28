Johns Hopkins University Students Can use Apple Devices as ID

Students at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland can now add their campus ID card to Apple Wallet (via The Baltimore Sun).

Digital Student ID

Johns Hopkins University is the fifth U.S. educational institution to partner with Apple to enable a digital student ID. Students will be able to use their iPhones or Apple Watches to access dorms, print papers at the campus library, and buy merchandise at the university book store.

Offering a digital ID option reflects our continuing commitment to enhance the services provided to students. We are excited about this and look forward to seeing students using phones to get into residence halls, for dining, and to buy things at area businesses. Kevin G. Shollenberger, Vice Provost for Student Affairs

The digital card will also work at certain businesses in the area, like Eddie’s, Pete’s Grille, Chipotle, 7-Eleven, CVS and Insomnia Cookies.

