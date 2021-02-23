The cast of Dickinson is coming together for a digital salon, as season two comes to end this week. The event started on Monday with a tweet along with episodes 201 through 203 and ends Wednesday.

‘Dickinson’ Cast Celebrate Season Two Finale

The official Dickinson twitter account tweeted out the invite. It encouraged viewers to “dress to impress and share you looking with #dickinson.”

Time to dust off your petticoats and coattails. Join the #Dickinson cast for the Dickinson Salon, a Season 2 finale week extravaganza, beginning tonight. pic.twitter.com/i5sN415Xx8 — Dickinson (@Dickinson) February 22, 2021

The final episode of season two of Dickinson will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday. Season one is still available to subscribers as well.