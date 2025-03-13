Jon Hamm’s New Apple TV+ Show: Stealing Secrets in Rich Neighborhood

Apple has released details regarding its upcoming Apple TV+ drama series, “Your Friends & Neighbors.” The series, starring Jon Hamm, is scheduled to premiere on April 11, 2025.

The series comes from creator Jonathan Tropper, and Apple has already renewed it for a second season. The first season will consist of nine episodes, with the initial two episodes available on the premiere date, followed by one new episode released weekly.

“Your Friends & Neighbors” centers on Andrew “Coop” Cooper, portrayed by Jon Hamm, a former hedge fund manager who, following his termination and divorce, begins stealing from his neighbors in the affluent Westmont Village. The narrative focuses on Cooper’s discovery of hidden secrets and affairs within the community.

The cast also includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

Jonathan Tropper serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Jon Hamm, Connie Tavel, and Craig Gillespie also serving as executive producers. Gillespie directed the first two episodes, with additional episodes directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes, and Tropper.

