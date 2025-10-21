Jon Prosser says he’s talking to Apple despite court default

Apple says Jon Prosser has not answered its July lawsuit that accuses him of stealing trade secrets. Court records show a clerk entered default last week, which lets the case move forward without his formal response. Prosser tells The Verge he is not ignoring the case and that he has been speaking with Apple.

Apple alleges

In the complaint filed in July, Apple alleges Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti ran a “coordinated scheme” to “steal Apple’s trade secrets, and profit from the theft.” Apple says Ramacciotti accessed a development iPhone used by a friend who worked at Apple, then called Prosser over video and “demonstrated several features and applications” of what Apple called iOS 19 during development, later released as iOS 26. You saw those leaks surface in videos on Prosser’s Front Page Tech channel showing early changes to the Camera app and the Liquid Glass design language.

What the court record shows

According to Apple’s request for entry of default, its counsel says the company personally served Prosser in July and told him his response was due by August 19. The filing says he did not respond by that date and that “despite Apple’s multiple inquiries to Mr. Prosser about whether he would be responding to the Complaint, Mr. Prosser still has not done so.” A clerk entered default last week. Apple seeks monetary damages and an injunction to stop any further disclosures.

What Prosser says

Prosser disputes the idea that he has gone silent. He told The Verge: “All I can tell you is that regardless of what is being reported, and regardless of what the court documents say — I have, in fact, been in active communications with Apple since the beginning stages of this case. The notion that I’m ignoring the case is incorrect. That’s all I am able to say.” You can read that statement as an attempt to separate behind-the-scenes talks from the formal court timetable.

If you follow Apple leaks, this case tests where publishers and sources fit when internal software features appear outside Apple’s walls. Apple frames the conduct as theft of trade secrets. Prosser frames his posture as engaged and responsive. The outcome could shape how leakers handle pre-release software details in the future.

What to watch next

Expect more filings that clarify whether Prosser plans to set aside the default or file a late response. Apple did not immediately comment when asked in prior reporting. For now, you have two facts in tension: a default on the docket, and Prosser’s statement that he remains “in active communications with Apple.”