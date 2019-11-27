Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Apple of Selling User Data

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Apple accusing the company of using selling user data from the iTunes Store (via Patently Apple).

US$5 Billion Class Action

The lawsuit claimed that in order order “To supplement its revenues and enhance the formidability of its brand in the eyes of mobile application developers, Apple sells, rents, transmits, and/or otherwise discloses, to various third parties, information reflecting the music that its customers purchase from the iTunes Store application that comes pre-installed on their iPhones…”

Apple Versus Wheaton, Paul,… by Mike Wuerthele on Scribd

👍

U.S. District Judge William Alsup did give the plaintiffs permission to file an amended complaint after he dismissed the case on October 25. But they didn’t meet the November 14 deadline. This second dismissal is “dismissed with prejudice” meaning it’s completely done and can’t be brought back to court.

Further Reading:

[Lawmakers Wonder if Apple Uses Privacy for Anti-Competitive Behavior]

[Woot.Com Offering Big Black Friday Deals on Refurbished 2017 MacBooks and MacBook Pros]