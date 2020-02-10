Judges Reject Apple Bid to Appeal VirnetX Patent Case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Apple’s bid to appeal a patent infringement case with VirnetX on Monday (via Reuters). The appeal was centered around the claim that iPhones infringed VirnetX secure communications technology patents.

Apple Cannot Appeal VirnetX Ruling

Three Judges originally came to a split decision on the case. They voided the jury ruling that called on Apple to pay $503 million. However, they did confirm a previous jury finding that the iPhone infringed two patents held by the internet software and security firm. Apple wanted that part of the ruling reconsidered. However, in the latest episode of the long-running sage, judges denied that request.