Justine Timberlake is to star in a forthcoming Apple TV+ drama series based on Gong Show host Chuck Barris’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind memoir. Apple won the rights to the script at auction and will develop into an hour-long, as yet unnamed, drama series, Deadline reported.

Justin Timberlake Returning to Apple TV+ in ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ Adaptation

The memoir contained the explosive claims that Mr. Barris used TV hosting to cover the fact that he was a CIA assassin. In a 2002 film adaptation, directed by George Clooney, Sam Rockwell played the TV host. Mr. Timberlake will take that role in the Apple TV+ version. It sees him return to the streaming platform following his performance in Palmer. David Hollander (Ray Donovan) will serve as an executive producer and showrunner, with Jon Worley (Justified, SEAL Team, and Iron Fist), who wrote the pilot script, also an executive producer. Miramax and Paramount Television Studios are co-producing the show.