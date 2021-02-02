Apple TV+ just enjoyed its best every weekend, driven in large part by newly-arrived Justin Timberlake movie PalmerDeadline reported. The latest episodes of season 2 of both Servant and Dickinson also helped prompt a viewership spike of 33 percent.

‘Palmer’ Powers Best Ever Apple TV+ Weekend

Apple TV+ doesn’t really give specific numbers, but the studio said Palmer is the service’s third biggest launch, and second biggest film. (Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, gave Apple TV+ it’s previous best weekend.) The boost new films and returning series have brought will no doubt be welcome, given that Apple TV+ trails its rivals in terms of subscribers. No doubt those involved will be hoping the the Billie Eilish documentary The World’s a Little Blurry will bring about a similar boost. The success came as Apple TV+ also secured the rights to the film CODA, beating Amazon in its bid.

