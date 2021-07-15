Incipio Group has released two MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12, including a Kate Spade New York hardshell case.

The Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe shows off your personal style with premium signature KSNY graphic prints and colors while protecting against 6-foot drops. Available in Hollyhock Floral Clear, Spade Pin Dot Iridescent, Daisy Iridescent, and Champagne Glitter Ombre Designs.

US$49.99

Syncs seamlessly with any MagSafe charging device to wirelessly power up your iPhone

Co-molded hardshell case with shock-resistant bumper to provide long-lasting protection

Protects against up to 6-foot drops

Lightweight, easy-grip design perfect for everyday use

The best-selling Incipio Grip case is now designed for MagSafe. Stop drops before they happen with Grip’s multidirectional grip enhancers on the sides of the case, and corner grips on the back to prevent slippage.

US$49.99

Drop protection up to 14 feet from Incipio’s new Impact Struts Technology

Specially designed grips at each corner help keep your new phone from sliding off slick surfaces

Extended height raised-edge bezel protects screen from impacts on uneven surfaces

Exceptional scratch resistance and discoloration defense

Antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

Impact Struts Technology protects against 14-foot drops, while raised bezels, antimicrobial protection, scratch and discoloration defense, and more combine for the ultimate stylish & protective everyday case.