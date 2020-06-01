How to Keep Your iPhone Battery Charged for Longer And in Good Condition

Watching your iPhone battery drain as you go about your business is a regular frustration for many of us. However, there are steps users can take to help maintain the health of their device’s battery, and keep it charged for longer.

Use Latest Version of iOS to Help Keep Your iPhone Charged

First things first – make sure your iPhone is updated and running the latest version of the iOS software. Apple often brings in energy-saving technology with updates. Tap Settings > General > Software Update to make sure you’re running the latest version of the iOS. Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it if you’re not.

Turn on Lower Power Mode

Enabling Low Power Mode is also a useful way to help keep your iPhone charged for longer. It reduces the number of background activities your device undertakes.

Lower the Brightness of Your iPhone to Lengthen Battery Life

A simple trick to keep your iPhone battery charged for longer is to turn down the screen’s brightness.

To fix this, swipe down from the top right-hand corner. The brightness level meter will appear next to the volume meter.

Slide it down and this should help keep your iPhone battery charged for a little longer. You can do the same by going to Settings > Display and Brightness.

Don’t Let Your Device Get Too Hot

Apple recommends avoiding extreme ambient temperatures. Not only can these conditions reduce short-term device performance, but they can also cause permanent damage to battery capacity. Charging it in very hot temperatures can also cause permanent damage. The same is true of storing an iPhone in very hot temperatures. Apple considers anything above 35C as too hot for an iPhone and says 16C to 22C is the ideal. Charging your iPhone in certain types of cases can also cause heat-related damage. You should remove a case if you noticed it causes your device to heat up when charging.

Enable Optimized Battery Charging

Optimized Battery Charging is a really useful feature that helps your iPhone be 100 percent charged when it is most likely you need it. To turn on the feature go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and toggle Optimized Battery Charging on.