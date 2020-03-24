Security Company Keepnet Labs Exposed Database With Data From Past Security Breaches

Keepnet Labs is a security company that kept a database filled with data from past breaches. It contained over five billion records and wasn’t secured with a password.

Key Takeaways

This is data from old breaches. If you regularly change your passwords or other login data, you don’t need to worry.

The data spanned from 2012 to 2019.

Data include leak dates, passwords, emails, email domains, source of the leak, and hashtypes.

Researcher Bob Diachenko discovered the database on March 16. He notified Keepnet Labs and although he didn’t get a reply, the database was taken offline within an hour.

Presumably, Keepnet Labs was using the database to keep track of data breaches, or to provide a service similar to haveibeenpwned.

