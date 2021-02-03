Announced in January during CES 2021, Kensington’s latest product is an all-in-one stand for your iPad. It’s called the StudioDock and it’s available to preorder today for US$399 (iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air 2020) and US$399 (iPad Pro 12.9-inch). It will start shipping in March.

Kensington StudioDock

Once your iPad is magnetically attached to the mount it will be charged via 37.5W USB-C PD. You can rotate it in portrait and landscape mode at will. Then, at the bottom there is a built-in Qi wireless charger for your AirPods, iPhone, and optional charging for Apple Watch that will arrive as a separate product in mid-2021.

The StudioDock has a 4K HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0), four USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, one 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack. The stand also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.