40,000 Households in Kentucky Don’t Have Internet Access

A study of data from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the U.S. Census Bureau shows internet access across America. Kentucky is the worst state with 40,000 households without internet access.

America’s Internet Divide

The data is from 2017, which is the most recent information. Income and education both played a role in internet access. 40% of households making less than US$20,000/year didn’t have internet, compared to 18% of households making $20,000 to $75,000 and 5% of those making more than $75,000.

When it was broken down by state, Utah ranked the best for internet access and Kentucky was the worst with only 8.2% having access. Meanwhile, in Iowa, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, no one (0%) reported that the internet wasn’t available.

25-44-year-olds were the biggest internet users. Although younger generations showed increased access and internet dependance, the lack of internet access will have a greater impact on them than older generations. 15- to 24-year-olds only made up 15% of total internet users.

