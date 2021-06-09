A number of features set to be rolled out with macOS Monterey will not work on Apple devices running on an Intel chip. MacRumors reported that some key features require the M1 chip.

macOS Monterey Features That Only Work on M1 Devices

The features requiring a Mac with an M1 chip include headline items such as Portrait Mode, Live Text in photos, and improvements to maps such as a 3D globe of the Earth and more detailed maps in major cities. Other macOS Monterey features that will not work without Apple silicon are the expansion of text-to-speech to more languages, and on-device and unlimited keyboard dictation. Interestingly, MacWorld reported that a new Mac Pro containing Intel processors is set to be released next year.