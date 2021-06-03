Key managers working on a self-driving car have left Apple in recent days, Bloomberg News reported. This includes someone who worked on robotics and also the person leading the safety and regulations team.

Apple Car Managers Leave Cupertino

Until recently, Dave Scott led the teams that are working on robotics related to the expected Apple car. However, he has left to become the chief executive officer at health care company Hyperfine, a company developing portable MRI technology. Jaime Waydo, who led the autonomous car safety and regulation teams has also left. She is now the Chief Technology Officer at Cavnue, which is a startup working on the safety of autonomous cars on public roads. These exits follow the departure of the person who held build the original Apple car team, Benjamin Lyon. He left Apple in February.