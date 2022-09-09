Key Markets See iPhone 14 Price Hike, Except the U.S. and China

When Apple announced the iPhone 14, many were delighted by the fact that its price remained the same as the iPhone 13. Well, at least in the U.S. However, it appears on the surface that Apple hiked the price of the iPhone 14 in several key countries.

The iPhone 14 Price in the U.S. Remains the Same As iPhone 13 in 2021

As we all know by now, there will be four new models of the iPhone 14. Apple pulled off a surprise when it announced that the iPhone 14 base model will retail for $799. That’s the same price as the iPhone 13 when it first became available. The same goes true for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099, the same as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Many Apple fans in the U.S. were delighted by the announced pricing.

However, customers in key countries may not be so delighted when they found out that Apple slightly raised the prices of the iPhone 14. According to CNBC, Apple raised the price of the iPhone 14 in Japan, the U.K., Australia, and Germany. The price difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 in those countries varies.

Price Comparisons in Key Markets

Below are the price comparison of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 in those four countries.

The U.K.

iPhone 13: 779 British pounds

iPhone 14: 849 British pounds

70 British pound price increase ($80)

Australia

iPhone 13: 1,349 Australian dollars

iPhone 14: 1,399 Australian dollars

50 Australian dollars price increase ($33)

Japan

iPhone 13: 98,800 Japanese yen

iPhone 14: 119,800 Japanese yen

21,000 Japanese yen price increase ($146)

Germany

iPhone 13: 899 euros

iPhone 14: 999 euros

100 euro price increase ($100)

So, did Apple intentionally increase the iPhone 14 price in those countries? Likely not. Analysts have said that the increasing cost of components and the U.S. dollar appreciation may have something to do with the price increase. Also, many countries, such as Turkey, have begun imposing higher import taxes on consumer electronics. In short, the U.S. dollar is currently quite strong. It takes more pounds, euros, yen, and so forth to purchase the equivalent value in U.S. dollars.

But Wait, iPhone 14 Price in China is the Same as iPhone 13

Finally, it should be worth noting that the iPhone 14 price in China remains the same as for the iPhone 13. So, if Apple did increase the price of the iPhone 14 in key markets, it could also mean that it intentionally left out China. And this could be due to several reasons. One is the fact that China is one of Apple’s biggest iPhone markets. With the current economic constraints in the country, Apple may not want to discourage its Chinese users to get the iPhone 14.

On a related note, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that while there was no price hike in the price of the iPhone 14 Pro, the overall average selling price (ASP) of all iPhone 14 series was about 10% higher than the iPhone 13 ASP in 2021. Kuo said that this was due to the higher iPhone 14 Pro allocations.