Kick Off the Week With Some Amazing Deals on Apple Gear

It’s a new week, and we’re that much closer to Black Friday. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait for the busiest shopping day of the year to score great deals. We’ve pored over Amazon’s discounts again, and found some truly astounding prices on Apple gear. You can even find the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for more than 50% off.

Amazon Deals On Apple Gear for Your Ears

Let’s get right into that. We’ve covered the terrific 40% discount Amazon offers on many Beats in-ear headphones, but this one just popped up on our radar. The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are usually $349.95. These feature Apple’s W1 chip for best-in-class performance, Pure Active Noise Cancellation and real-time audio calibration. Get ‘em for as low as $149.99 now.

If you want to step up the sound quality even further, Amazon has slashed prices on the AirPods Max headphones. These premium over-ear headphones have an Apple H1 chip in each ear cup, and offer Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Spatial Audio. Regularly priced at $549, you can grab a pair through Amazon’s Apple Store starting at $449.

Grab a MacBook, (Almost) Any MacBook, At Below Retail

Whether you want one of the 2020 wedge-shaped MacBook Airs, a newer model with the M2 chip or a MacBook Pro, Amazon has included great deals even on such premium bits of Apple gear for you to check out. Here’s the skinny.

2020 M1 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage: take $100 off the normal price and get one for as low as $899 .

. 2021 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage: at $300 off, you can grab yours for $2,199 .

. The latest and greatest lightweight MacBook, Apple’s 2022 M2-powered MacBook Air is $150 off, down to just $1,049. That gets you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Some of these deals have been going on for a while, but there’s no telling when Amazon will end the discounted prices. Shop early and shop often!