Kobe Bryant: Tim Cook Remembers Basketball Legend

Apple CEO Tim Cook described himself as “devastated” at the death of Kobe Bryant. The basketball legend, his daughter Gianna, and a number of other passengers died in a helicopter crash on Sunday evening.

Tim Cook Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Mr. Cook paid tribute to Mr. Bryant, his friends, and family in a tweet on Sunday evening. The Apple boss said he “admired his athletic prowess.”

Devastated and heartbroken by the passing of Kobe Bryant. I admired his athletic prowess from afar and his humanity close up. He was an original. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. RIP. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 26, 2020

Elsewhere, Apple exec Lisa Jackson retweeted the former LA Laker star’s final tweet. Apple TV+ start Reese Witherspoon also joined Mr. Cook in paying tribute. She said she was “just devasted” by the tragedy and described Mr. Bryant as a “genuinely kind, wonderful man.”