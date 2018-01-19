Kristen Wiig Will Star in Comedy Series for Apple, Reese Witherspoon to Executive Produce

Kristen Wiig is coming to Apple’s not-yet launched television streaming service, according to Variety. The entertainment magazine reported that Ms. Wiig will star in a 10-episode half-hour comedy, her first regular TV gig since leaving Saturday Night Live in 2012. Reese Witherspoon and Ms. Wiig will be executive producers on the show.

The show will be based on a not-yet-published short story collection by Curtis Sittenfeld called You Think It, I’ll Say It. It’s not clear if that will be the title of the show.

Variety noted that this is the third show for Apple being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company. The first is drama focused on the morning show circuit that will costar Ms. Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston. She’s also signed a show called Are You Sleeping?, which stars Octavia Butler.

Back to Kristen Wiig’s show: it was created by Colleen McGuinness, who will be another executive producer and showrunner.

Apple has signed quite a few shows now under Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. In addition to the three shows above, the company signed an Amazing Stories reboot with Steven Spielberg, an untitled SciFi drama from Ronald D. Moore, a drama called See from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence, and the docuseries Home from Matt Tyrnauer and Matthew Weaver.

That’s seven shows so far, and Apple hasn’t even announced a streaming video service per se.