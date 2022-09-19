Kuo: Apple Boosting iPhone 14 Pro Production to Keep Up with Demand

Reports indicate that Apple is asking Foxconn to increase the production of the iPhone 14 Pro by 10%. According to the latest survey by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this news arrives after reports suggest that Pro models are selling better than regular iPhone models.

All models of the iPhone 14, save for the Plus, are now available.

Kuo: Apple Looking to Boost iPhone 14 Pro Production

Apple analyst Kuo reports in a Twitter thread that Apple is looking to increase iPhone 14 Pro production. According to the analyst, Cupertino has already asked Foxconn (Hon Hai) to begin switching production lines.

Kuo stated,

Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch the production lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple’s product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22. Based on the production line conversion rate, it’s equivalent to an increase in the shipment forecast of iPhone 14 Pro models in 4Q22 by about 10%. Only a few component suppliers’ order changes currently reflect Hon Hai’s production line conversion (e.g., Samsung Display).

This decision is likely arriving alongside evidence of availability within the Apple Store. Right now, customers may have a hard time getting ahold of the iPhone 14 Pro models, though the base model iPhone 14 is still relatively easy to purchase. The iPhone 14 Plus will not be available until Friday, Oct. 7.

Furthermore, last week saw Kuo stating that the iPhone 14 Pro Max dominated first weekend preorders, while the iPhone 14 Plus was left in the dust.

Basing the information on delivery time of Apple’s online stores within major markets, Kuo stated that the regular models of the iPhone 14 are performing “bad” when compared to the iPhone 13 series. However, Kuo additionally stated that Apple was seeing “good” iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders, and “neutral” for the iPhone 14 Pro. Again, when compared to the iPhone 13.

It is also worth noting that Kuo believes the iPhone 15 will continue to follow the segmentation strategy found in the iPhone 14. This likely means that there will be significant differences between base model iPhone 15’s and the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Have you been having a hard time getting ahold of the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max? Let us know in the comments.