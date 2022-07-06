Kuo: Apple Might Soon Stop Using the Latest iPhone Chip on Entry-Level and Mid-Range Models

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will be implementing a new business strategy for its iPhone business. He says that future entry-level and mid-range iPhones will no longer feature the latest iPhone chips. Apple will only use its latest chips on high-end or pro-level iPhones.

Apple’s Latest iPhone Chip To Become Exclusive to High-End Models

In a recent post on his personal blog, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that starting with the iPhone 14, Apple will use its latest chip exclusively for high-end iPhone models. This, in a way, reiterates earlier rumors that only two of the iPhone 14 models will have an upgraded chip. This happens to be Apple’s latest A16.

Kuo also noted the huge differences between the mid-range iPhone 14 and the high-end iPhone 14 Pro. He said that these differences will make the high-end iPhone 14 models more popular with consumers. Hence, it is expected that the iPhone 14 Pro models could account for 60% of targeted sales, compared with the previous 40% to 50% estimate.

Additionally, Kuo said that keeping Apple’s latest iPhone chip exclusive to high-end iPhone models will also benefit high-end camera suppliers of the iPhone.

A Strategy Similar to Apple’s In 2017

If indeed true, this will not be the first time that Apple has implemented such a strategy. To recall, in 2017 Apple released the iPhone X with a brand new design, Face ID, and other new features. On the other hand, when Apple released the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, it was just a slightly better version of the iPhone 7. However, both the iPhone X and iPhone 8 utilized the A11 Bionic chip.

Apple used this same strategy with the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro.

Kuo’s statement doesn’t really come as a surprise, especially since Apple has been using a similar strategy with the iPad. The more expensive iPad models use the same chips as Macs while the cheaper iPad models incorporate slightly updated iPhone chips.

What to Expect from iPhone 14

Considering Kuo’s latest report, this means that the rumored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might use the current A15 chipset. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport Apple’s latest and greatest chip, the A16. In terms of design, it’s also rumored that the two low-end iPhone 14 models will feature the same design as the iPhone 13. The two iPhone 14 Pro models, on the other hand, will be incorporate a new screen design and improved cameras.