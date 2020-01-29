Ming-Chi-Kuo Says Coronavirus Threatens Apple

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo says that the Coronavirus is a threat to Apple’s business, since the majority of its supply chain is based in China (via AppleInsider).

Coronavirus

First, he expects smartphone shipments to drop in China throughout this year and possibly into the future. He writes:

…shipments of Apple products will likely face downside risk because the consumer confidence of Chinese and global markets could be negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak…

Next, because of this labor shortage, Kuo expects low shipments for Apple’s components and devices. The iPad Pro, iPhone SE 2, and Macs are at risk, as well as other rumored products coming out this year.

If there are no significant improvements regarding the coronavirus epidemic in the foreseeable future, we predict that Apple may delay new material adoptions or lower test requirements for components to shorten qualification processes and launch new products in 2H20 on schedule, and the lower spec will likely hurt the ASP of materials or components.

