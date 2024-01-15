Kuo Expects iPhone 15 Pro Max to Remain Best-Selling Apple Phone in 2024

Most people want the latest, greatest device they can afford, which makes it unsurprising that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling iPhone of the last few months. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects that to continue into 2024, as he said the device will account for nearly half of all shipments in the first half of this year.

Kuo said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be between 40 and 45 percent of overall shipments in the first half of this year and noted that the continued popularity would be a boon for Apple suppliers, such as Largan, a Taiwanese camera lens supplier for the flagship device. The phone’s special tetraprism lens isn’t used in other models, but Kuo said he expects the lens to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max when they debut later this year.

The next iPhone is expected to get a larger screen – 6.3 inches compared to the 15’s 6.1-inch display. Kuo said the increased screen real estate will lead to a larger device with more space to accommodate the extra camera components.

Android phone maker Samsung was once a super strong competitor to Apple, but the four best-selling phone models were all iPhones in the first half of 2023. The iPhone 15’s debut late in the year has helped it maintain that lead through the end of the calendar year. It’s a similar trajectory to the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s run on the market, as it was Apple’s best seller until the 15 debuted.