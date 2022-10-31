Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Series Likely Won’t Feature 8P Lens for Main Camera

Though the iPhone 14 series just saw a recent release, that doesn’t stop the rumor train from chugging along, and a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the iPhone 15 Pro series main camera will not get the rumored 8P lens.

According to Kuo, the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro series will not get a camera feature that many expected.

Kuo Predicts iPhone 15 Pro Series Won’t See 8P Lens for Main Camera

In a post made on Twitter early yesterday, Kuo stated that “I think the rumored iPhone 15 Pro series’s adoption of an 8P lens won’t likely come true”. This report from Kuo seems to go against earlier reports that the iPhone 15 Pro series would adopt an 8P lens for its main camera.

The iPhone 14 series features a wide 7P lens: a higher-end lens for the Pro series, and a lower-end 7P lens for the base and Plus. According to Kuo, Sunny Optical is the main supplier for 7P lenses within the iPhone 14 series.

As 9to5Mac observes, 8P in this instance means how many elements are present in the lens. For example, an 8P lens in the iPhone 15 would mean that the iPhone 15 has one more optical element than the iPhone 14 series. According to the report, adding new elements to the lenses can help reduce distortion. For wide-angle lenses, this can be even more beneficial.

While the new iPhone 15 Pro series may not get the 8P lens for its main camera, there are still plenty of rumors in the mill. On Friday, Kuo also took to Twitter to report that the iPhone 15 Pro series may replace its physical buttons with Taptic ‘buttons’. This means that the volume and power buttons Apple fans are familiar with may soon be replaced by buttons similar to the iPhone 7’s Home button.

Driving the Rumor Train

Additionally, Mark Gurman predicts the iPhone 15 will likely lose Touch ID, whereas Kuo insists that the iPhone 15 series will see further segmentation, similar to the segmentation found in the current iPhone 14 series. In terms of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max’s new Dynamic Island, Ross Young believes it will make its way across all iPhone 15 devices.

Concerning the camera, the big rumor right now is that the larger-screen version of the iPhone 15 Pro may see a new periscope lens. As our very own Jeff Butts explains, adding a periscope lens to the iPhone 15 Pro would greatly help the camera’s optical zoom, potentially allowing it to go as high as 6X. Additionally, according to Kuo, the entire iPhone 16 Pro series will see the new periscope lens.

Lastly, many are suspecting that the iPhone 15 series will officially move from a Lightning port to a USB-C port, though there are some that have doubts.

Of course, with the release of the iPhone 15 series likely a year away, more rumors will continue to bubble from underneath the surface. We at The Mac Observer will do our best to provide the most reliable coverage possible.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 15 series? Let us know in the comments.