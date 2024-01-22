Kuo: Some Concerns Remain As Apple Vision Pro Sells Out

Apple opened the order books for its Vision Pro headset a few days ago, and, as predicted, the device immediately sold out. Wait times climbed quickly, but as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted, the lack of a continued increase in delivery times could indicate an early fizzling of demand.

Kuo estimated that Apple saw between 160,000 and 180,000 Vision Pro orders during its first weekend on sale, saying that the wait time for all models almost immediately extended to five to seven weeks. Even so, the delivery estimates had not continued increasing 48 hours after preorders opened, a trend that Apple typically sees with popular devices like the iPhone.

Kuo pointed out that the Vision Pro is still in its infancy and should be considered a niche product, but also said that Apple should have no trouble reaching sales of 500,000 units for the device this year. He noted that the initial tapering of demand could be concerning but that we’ll have to assess other markets before forming a complete opinion.

Apple supplier Luxshare is part of the Vision Pro supply chain and is working overtime to meet demand. That said, the new product still has some production inefficiencies, causing Luxshare to work harder to compensate.

While preorders opened Friday, the device won’t reach Apple Stores and buyers’ homes until February 2 at the earliest. It will ship with several entertainment and productivity apps, except for Netflix, which has so far been quiet on plans to develop an app for its competitor’s device. The Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for the smallest 256GB storage option. The 512GB model costs $3,699, and the top 1TB variant costs $3,899.