Japan Apple Store in Kyoto Opening on August 25

On August 25 Apple is opening an Apple Store in Kyoto, Japan. It will be the company’s 504th location worldwide and its ninth Japan Apple Store.

Shijo Street

The new retail store will be in Kyoto’s Zero Gate shopping complex. Construction barriers and scaffolding were recently removed, revealing a lattice-cut pattern that looks like woven bamboo, a traditional craft in Kyoto.

To celebrate the new store, Apple Music Japan’s account on Twitter featured a musician from Kyoto, as well as a Kyoto playlist. On the retail store’s web page, there is an official wallpaper to download.

