Larry Tesler, Legendary Apple Employee Behind Cut, Copy, And Paste Passes Away Aged 74

Sad news for the Apple community today. Longterm Apple employee Larry Tesler passed away on February 17, aged 74.

Larry Tesler’s 50 Years in Tech

Mr. Tesler worked at Apple between 1980 and 1997. He was born in 1945 in New York. He went on to study computer science at Stanford University. Amongst his many career highlights, he is credited with inventing the Cut, Copy, and Paste functions that we all use every day. As the Vice President of AppleNet and Apple’s Advanced Technology Group, he worked on projects like Lisa and the Newton MessagePad. It wasn’t just at Apple where Mr. Tesler left his mark though. He had a range of experience in the technology industry over a 50-year period. During his illustrious career, he worked for the likes of Amazon, Yahoo, 23andMe, and MINE. He also co-founded ARM, negotiating the deal that saw it spun-off from Apple and helped recruit its first CEO. Mr. Tesler ended his career as a consultant.

There is a full obituary over on Cult of Mac which is very much worth reading. Its author, Luke Dromhel, spoke to Mr. Tesler for his book The Apple Revolution.