Last-Minute Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Just because Black Friday weekend is over, don’t think the deals on smart home accessories have ended. In fact, there are a number of great bargains to be found on smart home accessories that work great with HomeKit. Check out these Cyber Monday smart home sales

Phillips Hue at Bargain Prices

Woot! has a number of Cyber Monday smart home bargains on reconditioned Phillips Hue products.

These prices are good through Friday, or when supplies run out.

Smart Lighting from LIFX

A terrific start to smart lighting is LIFX’s Color A19 E26. It produces 1,110 lumens of light and over 550 billion possible color steps, along with a huge white range from 1,500k to 9,000K. You can score one for $34.98 at Amazon, a $15 savings.

Another great find is the LIFX Clean A19 E26, which uses High Energy Visible LEDs to kill bacteria. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $41.98, instead of $69.99.

If you want to add some pizzazz to your TV, consider LIFX’s Z TV Lightstrip, currently priced at $37.99 . That’s a $32 savings.

Meross Cyber Monday Smart Home Savings

Another great add to your HomeKit setup would be almost anything from Meross. There are some excellent bargains to be had on their smart home accessories today.

Turn Your Door Lock Smart

The Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition is also on sale. This HomeKit-compatible smart lock replaces your existing deadbolt. It allows you to lock and unlock your door based on HomeKit automations, with a touch keycard, or from your iPhone. Regularly priced at $329, it’s on sale at Amazon for $233.18.

The more budget-friendly Level Lock Smart Lock, which provides keyless entry over Bluetooth using Level Lock’s app, as well as with a key and through HomeKit, is also on sale. Regularly priced at $249, Amazon has it for $186.75.