Last-Minute Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Just because Black Friday weekend is over, don’t think the deals on smart home accessories have ended. In fact, there are a number of great bargains to be found on smart home accessories that work great with HomeKit. Check out these Cyber Monday smart home sales
Phillips Hue at Bargain Prices
Woot! has a number of Cyber Monday smart home bargains on reconditioned Phillips Hue products.
- Phillips Hue Smart Hub, 2nd generation (factory reconditioned): $34.99
- This necessity for the Phillips Hue ecosystem normally retails for $60
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit with Hub: $99
- Regularly priced at $190, this is almost a steal.
- White 2-Pack of Phillips Hue A19 LED Smart Bulbs: $19.99, down from $25.
These prices are good through Friday, or when supplies run out.
Smart Lighting from LIFX
A terrific start to smart lighting is LIFX’s Color A19 E26. It produces 1,110 lumens of light and over 550 billion possible color steps, along with a huge white range from 1,500k to 9,000K. You can score one for $34.98 at Amazon, a $15 savings.
Another great find is the LIFX Clean A19 E26, which uses High Energy Visible LEDs to kill bacteria. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $41.98, instead of $69.99.
If you want to add some pizzazz to your TV, consider LIFX’s Z TV Lightstrip, currently priced at $37.99 . That’s a $32 savings.
Meross Cyber Monday Smart Home Savings
Another great add to your HomeKit setup would be almost anything from Meross. There are some excellent bargains to be had on their smart home accessories today.
- Meross Smart Light Switch two-pack: normally $40.99, it’s $32.79 for Amazon Prime members.
- Meross Mart Wi-FI E26 Multi-color LED bulb packs
- $21.99 for a two-pack, down from $29.99. Just remember to use the on-page coupon.
- $49.99 for a four-pack, saving you $10.
Turn Your Door Lock Smart
The Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition is also on sale. This HomeKit-compatible smart lock replaces your existing deadbolt. It allows you to lock and unlock your door based on HomeKit automations, with a touch keycard, or from your iPhone. Regularly priced at $329, it’s on sale at Amazon for $233.18.
The more budget-friendly Level Lock Smart Lock, which provides keyless entry over Bluetooth using Level Lock’s app, as well as with a key and through HomeKit, is also on sale. Regularly priced at $249, Amazon has it for $186.75.