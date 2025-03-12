Last-Minute Deals on M4 MacBook Air: Available In-Store Starting Today

The pre-order period is over, and the latest MacBook Air M4 is now available at all major retailers. You can now get your hands on this shiny new MacBook, which boasts the advanced M4 processor for snappy speed and performance. This new computer is being launched at a lower price than last year’s model, and you can also take advantage of deals on the M4 MacBook Air, as detailed below.

Where to Get Deals on the New MacBook Air M4

You can get the new MacBook Air M4 at the Apple Store and other retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 retails for $999 with 16GB of Unified Memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The larger 15-inch model with the same specs starts at $1199.

However, if you have an older MacBook Air to trade in, you can get a great deal on the M4 MacBook Air from Best Buy. If you have a MacBook Air M3 to hand in, you can get a massive discount of $550 on the new MacBook. You can get up to $500 for the M2 version and up to $300 for a MacBook Air M1.

Moreover, if you’re a member of Best Buy Plus or Total, you get an additional $50 off, which can bring the price down to under $400. That’s the best deal I’ve found on the MacBook Air M4 so far. There are plenty of reasons to upgrade to the MacBook Air M4, so go ahead and grab it now.