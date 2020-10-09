This is the last weekend customers can take advantage of Apple’s 2020 Back to School student discount offer. It gives eligible customers a free pair of AirPods when purchasing certain devices, alongside other discounts.

Apple’s 2020 Back to School Offer Ends Monday

Students get free AirPods along with the purchase of a new iPad, or Mac, including the new iMac. Customers can also upgrade to the AirPod Pros. In total, students can save up to $200 on a Mac or up to $100 on an iPad purchase. iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and Smart Cover are also available at a reduced price. In addition, a 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ is available. The offers end on Monday, October 12, although the usual educational discounts will remain in place.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments