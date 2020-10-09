This is the last weekend customers can take advantage of Apple’s 2020 Back to School student discount offer. It gives eligible customers a free pair of AirPods when purchasing certain devices, alongside other discounts.

Apple’s 2020 Back to School Offer Ends Monday

Students get free AirPods along with the purchase of a new iPad, or Mac, including the new iMac. Customers can also upgrade to the AirPod Pros. In total, students can save up to $200 on a Mac or up to $100 on an iPad purchase. iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and Smart Cover are also available at a reduced price. In addition, a 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ is available. The offers end on Monday, October 12, although the usual educational discounts will remain in place.