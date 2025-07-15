Launchpad Is Gone in macOS 26, But You Can Still Restore It

Apple has removed Launchpad in macOS 26, ending a feature that’s been part of the Mac for the past 15 years. First introduced with OS X Lion, Launchpad gave users a full-screen app layout similar to iPad, with folders and multiple pages. For those who relied on this visual structure, its removal is a noticeable shift.

In macOS 26, Apple has merged app launching into a redesigned Spotlight. The new Spotlight includes clipboard history and Shortcuts integration, but removes the ability to organize apps visually. You now have to search for everything.

Why Launchpad Still Mattered

If you had too many apps for the Dock, Launchpad gave you space. If you used small utilities occasionally, it let you find them without remembering their names. You could sort apps into folders, group by use case, and build a layout that made sense to you.

The new Spotlight is faster, but it’s not built for that kind of visual control.

Macworld reports that Apple has removed Launchpad entirely in macOS 26. But users on the beta version still have a way to bring it back, for now.

How to Bring Back Launchpad in macOS 26 (Beta Only)

Warning: This method involves using Terminal and system-level commands. Only proceed if you’re comfortable using sudo . You must be logged into an admin account. Back up your system before continuing.

Step-by-step guide:

Open Terminal from Applications > Utilities. Run this command: sudo mkdir -p /Library/Preferences/FeatureFlags/Domain Enter your Mac admin password when prompted. Run this command: sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/FeatureFlags/Domain/SpotlightUI.plist SpotlightPlus -dict Enabled -bool false Restart your Mac.

To switch back to the new Spotlight interface:

Open Terminal. Run this command: sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/FeatureFlags/Domain/SpotlightUI.plist SpotlightPlus -dict Enabled -bool true Restart your Mac.

This method currently works on beta 3 of macOS 26. There’s no guarantee it will continue working in future builds. The public release of macOS 26 is expected this fall, with a public beta arriving in the next few days.

If you still prefer organizing your apps by sight, this might be your last chance.