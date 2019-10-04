Lawmakers Ask Spotify to Provide Information in Apple Antitrust Probe

U.S. lawmakers have asked Spotify to provide details into allegations it made against Apple, Reuters learned Friday. It is part of an antitrust probe into Apple giving more prominence to its own apps than those of third-party developers.

House Judiciary Speaks to Spotify

It is understood that the House Judiciary Committee approached Spotify for information. There was subsequently a follow-up phone-call that made the request more specific.

The music streaming service has repeatedly made allegations of anti-competitive behavior against Apple. This includes the fees that Apple charges developers for sales made through the App Store.

At the time of this writing, Apple’s only response to this latest to development was to reference its previous statements. In March it said: