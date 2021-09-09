Migliaccio & Rathod LLP announced an investigation into Apple over reports from users that their M1 MacBook displays have cracked during normal usage.

M1 MacBook Screen Cracks

People have reported cracks, often accompanied by black bars running across the screen. Some say the cracks appeared after opening the lid without “applying any undue pressure” or even by adjusting the screen angle.

These complaints also say that Apple customer service usually tells people that the culprit is a small item or particle that gets lodged between the keyboard and screen. Repairs can cost up to US$600 “with no guarantee that the screen crack defect won’t reoccur at a later date.”

If you’ve experienced this with your M1 MacBook, Migliaccio & Rathod want to hear from you. Fill out the questionnaire on their website, send an email to [email protected] or give them a call at (202) 470-3520.