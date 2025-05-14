Leak: iPhone To Be Bezel-Free, Launch on 20th Anniversary

Apple is reportedly developing a completely bezel-free iPhone, slated for release on the 20th anniversary of the original device in 2027. This new model aims to fulfill Apple’s long-standing vision of a device that is essentially “a single slab of glass,” according to a Bloomberg report last month. New supply-chain information suggests this ambition will become a reality.

Korean site ET News reports that Apple’s suppliers are working on “4-sided bending display technology.” This technique involves bending the display glass around all four sides of the phone, effectively moving the bezels to the sides where you will not see them from the front. The report also mentions an under-display camera, which would eliminate any need for a punch-hole or notch in the screen, creating a true full-screen experience.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is preparing “a bold new Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass” for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, aligning with these display advancements.

Advanced Internals and Display Technology

Beyond the screen, the 20th-anniversary iPhone is expected to feature a solid-state battery. ET News states this “pure silicon battery” technology uses 100% silicon as the anode material instead of graphite. This change dramatically increases energy density and improves battery life. While advancements in battery technology are often promised, solid-state batteries appear to be genuinely materializing, with prototypes developed since 2017 and the technology now appearing in consumer devices.

Upgraded Display Components and

Apple is also pursuing an OLED display drive chip (DDI) based on an advanced FinFET process. Apple plans to manufacture this DDI using an industry-first 16nm FinFET process, a significant upgrade from the current 28nm planar process. This move aims to reduce power consumption, a crucial factor as smartphones incorporate more artificial intelligence features.

Apple is expected to begin negotiations with Samsung Display and LG Display soon regarding the display technology for this anniversary iPhone.

An industry insider commented to ET News, “Apple, rather than being the first in the industry to apply new technology, has focused on perfection and user experience, introducing technology when it is sufficiently mature and can be optimized for its products,” the insider stated. “However, I understand that, similar to the iPhone X, they are preparing to boldly introduce cutting-edge technology due to the symbolic significance of the 20th-anniversary model.”

This suggests Apple is taking a deliberate approach to integrating these significant innovations for the 2027 iPhone.