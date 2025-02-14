Leak Reveals Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Feature a Compact Book-Style Design

A new leak from Digital Chat Station suggests that Apple’s first foldable iPhone will feature a 5.49-inch outer display and a 7.74-inch inner display, making it a book-style foldable rather than a clamshell design.

Apple’s foldable device might be bigger than any current iPhone, but it appears smaller than its competitors. Devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel Fold have outer screens larger than 6 inches, while OPPO’s Find N2 comes the closest with a 5.54-inch cover display.

The iPhone Fold is expected to be 9.2 mm when folded and 4.6 mm when unfolded, making it thinner than most current book-style foldables.

Apple is also reportedly working with Lens Technology to manufacture ultra-thin glass (UTG) for the foldable screen. The company has secured 70% of Apple’s UTG orders, with Corning providing raw materials.

Apple is said to be thinning only the central part of the UTG near the hinge, which could improve durability while maintaining overall screen strength. Samsung Display is expected to be Apple’s exclusive supplier for the folding panel.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is rumored to launch in 2026, though exact details remain unclear. Earlier leaks suggested Apple was considering a clamshell-style foldable, but this new report strongly indicates the company is moving forward with a larger book-style design.

Since this is still an early-stage leak, details may change before Apple makes an official announcement.