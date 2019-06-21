Apple Card Leak Show Weight, More in Images

An Apple Card leak from an anonymous source to iMore shows the card’s weight, package, and approval.

Apple Card Leak

After applying for a card, it took about a week for it to arrive. On a scale, the Apple Card weighs 0.52 ounces (14.74 grams). The minimal sleeve that the card arrives in shows an embossed Apple logo on the front. Inside we see the rainbow design from Apple’s promotional images, where each color is a transaction category.

apple card leak 2

Apple Card on a scale. Credit: iMore

apple card leak 1

Inside of the package. Credit: iMore

iMore‘s source said that one person who had a credit rating between 600 and 700 was approved with a credit limit of US$1,000. Other peoples’ mileage may vary.

