Leaked iPhone 16 Pro Renders Hint at Rumored Capture Button

Apple is ramping up to take the wraps off its iPhone 16 series at its fall event at September event. While the release date is still almost half a year away, the renders of the iPhone 16 Pro have begun to show up. Yet again, this comes from 91Mobiles which recently posted CAD renders of the iPhone SE 4. More importantly, this corroborates a previous report by MacRumors.

Per the renders, the iPhone 16 Pro could be slightly larger than the current Pro variant. The report added it could measure 149.6mm x 71.4mm x 8.4mm, and the display will measure 6.3-inch diagonally. Meanwhile, the elder sibling Pro Max could sport a 6.9-inch display, up from the current 6.7-inch.

iPhone 15 Pro: 146.60mm x 70.60mm x 8.25mm

iPhone 16 Pro (rumored): 149.6mm x 71.4mm x 8.4mm

What To Expect From the iPhone 16 Pro Series?

The rumored iPhone 16 Pro renders reveal the possibility of the Capture Button, placed under the Side Button. As it seems, it might help take photos and videos quicker. If this button works like regular buttons, it might be able to sense when you touch it and how hard you press it. So, swiping left or right on the button could help zoom in and out. If this comes to the final phone, iPhone 16 Pro models could carry forward the legacy of being the ultimate camera phones.

A special button seems likely since earlier reports suggested that all four iPhone 16 models will have an Action Button; therefore, the Pro variants could feature something exclusive to stand out. We may also expect to see some new color options.

Apart from that, the renders suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro may not undergo a design overhaul, and rather retain the iPhone 15 Pro design with some minor adjustments. So, we might expect substantial upgrades in internals i.e., performance upgrades from Apple’s next chipset, and possibly some AI features which would place it as a worthy competitor against the likes of Samsung, and Google.

Besides the Capture Button, the publication suggests that we might see a 5X tetraprism telephoto lens with a 48MP Ultra-wide camera exclusively reserved for the Pro models. In addition, the battery could see a jump to 3,355mAh capacity.

Source