Leaked iPhone SE 4 Render Hints at the Demise of Home Button

Apple’s long-rumored iPhone SE 4 looks closer to launch after all; the era of affordable iPhones hasn’t faded. According to a new report by 91Mobiles, iPhone SE 4 CAD renders have leaked. The renders show a 6.1-inch all-screen design, opposing the previous home button-aided bezel display. For years, there had been long-standing speculation, but recent SE releases showed no concrete evidence of it.

Delving more into the iPhone SE 4 renders, we see the presence of a notch, quite similar to the iPhone 13/14 models. So, we might see the Face ID. One major differentiating factor could be the 48MP single-lens camera with a flash sensor placed right beside it on the back, which makes sense after all; the iPhone SE has always catered to budget iPhone users.

Notably, this corroborates with the previous year’s suggestions that the iPhone SE 4 will likely carry the iPhone 14 chassis. Nevertheless, it could be a major design revamp over the current iPhone SE 3 and also means shifting the iPhone 8-like design to a retirement house forever.

There were reports that the iPhone SE 3 would carry forward the discontinued iPhone 12 mini/13 Mini’s design. But that seems like a distant dream.

The report adds that the iPhone SE 4 might measure 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm, opposing the current iPhone SE 3’s 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm. Plus, the iPhone SE 4—slightly larger than its predecessors—weighs a little more.

Other than the dimensions, Apple may ship the iPhone SE 4 with USB-C similar to the iPhone 15 series. But one rumor that claims the presence of an Action button seems unlikely at the moment.

Whether the iPhone SE 4 will hit the shelves this year alongside the iPhone 16 series or next year remains uncertain. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a track record for such things, reported previously that Apple had temporarily halted the production of iPhone SE devices. That’s yet another reason we couldn’t see one shine at Apple stores in 2023.

