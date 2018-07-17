Leaked Photo Shows Front Glass for Bigger iPhone Lineup

A leaked photo shows what appears to be the front glass panel for three iPhone models. Assuming the pic is legit, Apple’s screen sizes are getting bigger across the board, and all the models get the iPhone X-style notch. The photo comes courtesy of Ben Geskin. He posted the image on his Twitter account, just as he did for the iPhone X.

2018 Apple iPhone, iPhone X, iPhone X Plus front panels pic.twitter.com/fGlzRH5Q6x — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 17, 2018

According to his post, Apple is releasing 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch iPhone models this fall. They’re the iPhone, iPhone X, and iPhone X Plus, respectively.

If he’s right, that means the iPhone line is getting physically larger. The iPhone 8 is currently the smallest modern iPhone with a 4.7-inch display, the iPhone 8 Plus sports a 5.5-inch screen, and the iPhone X measures at 5.8-inches.

Apple is expected to introduce new iPhones in September.