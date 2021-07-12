Ledger announced on Monday the introduction of a new tab in its Ledger Live app. It’s a catalog for decentralized services that users can access.
Ledger App Catalog
When it comes to cryptocurrency I like to say that currency is just the beginning. Blockchain technology has potential for so much more, such as decentralized apps (dApps) and a decentralized web.
Here are some of the services listed as Coming Soon:
- Rainbow.me. An easy way to visualize the NFT secured by your hardware wallet.
- DeversiFi. Trade through a self-custody decentralized exchange on Ethereum layer 2.
- Lido. Stake any amount of Eth to Eth2 and earn daily staking rewards.
- Zerion. Manage your entire Ethereum DeFi portfolio in one place.
- Aave. Lend or Borrow your crypto through a decentralized lending protocol and stay in control of your funds.
- Compound. Lend and borrow your crypto via a completely decentralized and open-source protocol.
- 1Inch. Exchange crypto via a DeFi/DEX aggregator on Ethereum.
Ledger says that this catalog will be a place to find and use dApps, NFTs, and other decentralized services. Clicking on an app opens a window with the app’s interface. The company isn’t directly managing dApps, merely acting as a gateway to accessing them.