Ledger announced on Monday the introduction of a new tab in its Ledger Live app. It’s a catalog for decentralized services that users can access.

Ledger App Catalog

When it comes to cryptocurrency I like to say that currency is just the beginning. Blockchain technology has potential for so much more, such as decentralized apps (dApps) and a decentralized web.

Here are some of the services listed as Coming Soon:

Rainbow.me. An easy way to visualize the NFT secured by your hardware wallet.

DeversiFi. Trade through a self-custody decentralized exchange on Ethereum layer 2.

Lido. Stake any amount of Eth to Eth2 and earn daily staking rewards.

Zerion. Manage your entire Ethereum DeFi portfolio in one place.

Aave. Lend or Borrow your crypto through a decentralized lending protocol and stay in control of your funds.

Compound. Lend and borrow your crypto via a completely decentralized and open-source protocol.

1Inch. Exchange crypto via a DeFi/DEX aggregator on Ethereum.

Ledger says that this catalog will be a place to find and use dApps, NFTs, and other decentralized services. Clicking on an app opens a window with the app’s interface. The company isn’t directly managing dApps, merely acting as a gateway to accessing them.