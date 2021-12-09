Ledger Announces Plan to Launch Crypto Debit Card to Work With Hardware Wallet

At the Ledger Op3n conference, the company announced its intention to release a crypto debit card called Crypto Life (via TechCrunch).

Ledger Crypto Card

Ledger is known for its hardware wallets that let people send, receive, and manage their cryptocurrencies through the Ledger Live app. It also supports buying, selling, and swapping cryptos.

Features of the card:

You can top up the card with BTC, ETH, USDT, EURT, USDC, XRP, BXX, BCH, and LTC

Cardholders can receive their paychecks into the card account and convert a percentage of it to BTC or ETH every time they get paid

Cardholders will be able to open a line of credit to get cash on the card by depositing a certain amount of crypto as collateral

The card was designed with Baanx and will be available in the U.K., France and Germany at some point during the first quarter of 2022. People in the U.S. can get a card in Q2 2022.