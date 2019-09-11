LG Launches 8K TVs With AirPlay 2 Support

LG launched two new 8K televisions in the U.S. Wednesday. The devices support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

LG 8K, Upscaling, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support

The sets are the the signature 8K OLED TV and the LG 8K Nanocell TV. The signature model is 88-inches, with a RRP of $29,999. The NanoCell model is 75-inches with a RRP of $4,999. LG said both devices support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. They also have the Google Assistant and Alexa build built in and come with four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Both models feature upscaling too. The company upgraded noise reduction from four- to up to six-steps too. Consequently, it said that users get the full benefit of over 33 million pixels when converting 4K or Full HD content. The new sets are powered by the a9 Gen 2 8K chip.