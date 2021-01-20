LG Display has stopped producing LCD panels for iPhones, TheElec reported. The work was particularly profitable for the company.

The entire iPhone 12 lineup has OLED displays. While the second-generation iPhone SE does still have an LCD display, ot will use panels from JDI and Sharp instead. Meanwhile, the factor that made the LG Display’s LCD panels will make display panels for automobiles instead. Furthermore, The Korea Herald reported that LG Electronics might exit the smarphone market entirely, having lost US$4.5 billion over the last five years. “Since the competition in the global market for mobile devices is getting fiercer, it is about time for LG to make a cold judgment and the best choice,” an LG official commented. “The company is considering all possible measures, including sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the smartphone business.”