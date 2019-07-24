LG Rolling Out HomeKit to TVs

LG announced that Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will become available on its 2019 AI TV lineup this week. The upgrade will come via a firmware update.

LG Global Rollout Starts Thursday

The update will be applied to 2019 LG OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs and UHD TVs with ThinQ AI capability. It will happen in over 140 countries, starting Thursday. The rollout will continue in the weeks that follow. LG said it is the first global TV manufacturer to support HomeKit.

The company originally announced the move in March. On Wednesday, President of its Mobile Communications Company & Home Entertainment Company Brian Kwon commented: