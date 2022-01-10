‘LinkedIn Live’ Audio Events to Launch Later in January 2022

LinkedIn Live is an upcoming feature for the company to allow for interactive events on its platform. It launches later this month (via TechCrunch).

LinkedIn Live Broadcasts

With over 800 members, LinkedIn wants to roll out more tools to keep people on its platform. A new events platform will list, host, and market interactive virtual live events. LinkedIn Live starts as an audio-only feature in beta before a video version is released this spring. Creators will be the first group of people to have access to this feature.

LinkedIn product manager Jake Poses:

Our philosophy is to put the organizers in control. We want to make it easier to host virtual round tables, fireside chats, and more. Some may want the event to be more formal, or less formal. Some might want to communicate with their audience, to open up to the floor. We’re giving professionals interactivity and support.

LinkedIn Live aims to compete with platforms such as Clubhouse, which saw a dramatic rise in 2021. The app lets people create and join audio-only chat rooms. LinkedIn says the events will be free and there are no current plans to add ticketing.

Hosts will be able to record and run the event on LinkedIn without needing any third-party tools. Attendees will have the down tools to interact with the hosts in live conversations, and moderating conversations. Attendees will also be able to message each other before and after each event takes place. LinkedIn Live events will be listed by the company to help get the word out.