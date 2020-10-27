Linksys Wi-Fi 6 Velop AX4200 mesh systems is now available to purchase for US$250. The company claims it can cover up to 2,700 square feet with Wi-Fi.

Linksys Wi-Fi 6

The new system is available as a single router for US$250, and the other tier with three routers will cost about US$500. Each one uses a 2.4GHz radio and dual 5Ghz radios a for combined speeds up to 4,200 Mbps.

PerformanceAX4200; 600 Mbps (2.4GHz); 1,200 Mbps (5GHz); 2,400 Mbps (5GHz)

Wireless standard: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

MU-MIMO: 4×4

Backhaul: Dynamic

Processor: 1.4GHz quad-core CPU

Memory: 512MB Flash; 512MB RAM

Antennas: Internal Up to 2,700 sq. feet per node

Ports: Three Gigabit LAN; One Gigabit WAN; USB-A 3.0

Wireless encryption: Up to 128-bit

Security: WPA2; WPA3; WPA2/WPA3 mixed mode

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Networking Pro 800 platform with eight spatial streams, 1.4GHz ARM CPU, and multi-user scheduling even when many users are connected at once.